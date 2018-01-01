Welcome to TangleTown Trio!

“…the performances are just superb. Each produces a beautiful, consistent and seamless sound - and together they blend into something much more than a trio; it is more like a single person with three simultaneous voices. They clearly all share the same artistic inclination and purpose.”

~Bern Herbolsheimer, BMI composer " TangleTown Trio presents programs that combine original music, captivating stories, and virtuosic performances. At a time when new classical music is increasingly inaccessible and unfamiliar to American audiences, TangleTown Trio offers an exception to the rule—contemporary classical compositions that are entertaining, exuberant, and excellently played." ~John Baule, Director of the Yakima Vally Museum

We're an innovative new music group dedicated to living American composers and the idea there should be no barriers between Art Music and its audiences. We believe new music can and should be relevant and fun. Not your standard piano trio, TangleTown Trio includes mezzo-soprano and composer Sarah Mattox, violinist/violist Jo Nardolillo, and pianist extraordinaire Judith Cohen.

