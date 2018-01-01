Skip to main content

TangleTown Trio

"Living Music - Not for Zombies"*
Welcome to TangleTown Trio!

 

“…the performances are just superb. Each produces a beautiful, consistent and seamless sound - and together they blend into something much more than a trio; it is more like a single person with three simultaneous voices. They clearly all share the same artistic inclination and purpose.”

~Bern Herbolsheimer, BMI composer

 

"TangleTown Trio presents programs that combine original music, captivating stories, and virtuosic performances. At a time when new classical music is increasingly inaccessible and unfamiliar to American audiences, TangleTown Trio offers an exception to the rule—contemporary classical compositions that are entertaining, exuberant, and excellently played."

~John Baule, Director of the Yakima Vally Museum

 

  We're an innovative new music group dedicated to living American composers and the idea there should be no barriers between Art Music and its audiences. We believe new music can and should be relevant and fun. Not your standard piano trio, TangleTown Trio includes mezzo-soprano and composer Sarah Mattox, violinist/violist Jo Nardolillo, and pianist extraordinaire Judith Cohen.

 

TangleTown News--Upcoming Shows!

 

NIGHT OF THE LIVING COMPOSERS November 23rd at the Columbia City Theater.

Holidays in TangleTown December 7 Oyster Bay Distinguished Artists Concert Series in NY

Holidays in TangleTown December 13 at Plymouth Congregational in Seattle

Valentine's Cabaret February 12 at the Royal Room

 

 

Breaking News! 

Jo's new book, 'All Things Strings: An Illustrated Dictionary,' is now available for purchase at:

 http://www.amazon.com/All-Things-Strings-Illustrated-Dictionary-ebook/dp/B00J3L4JCW/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1411501801&sr=8-1&keywords=all+things+strings

Called "Brilliantly informative" by Strad, this is much more than your average dictionary. Beautifully illustrated and thoughtfully designed, it's a must-have reference for all string players.

 

 

 

 

Our new CD, Holidays in TangleTown, is now available for purchase!

 

Follow this link to purchase or listen to sample tracks: http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/tangletowntrio6

 

Check out our promo videofor the new album - Holidays in TangleTown

 

 

 

 

We had an amazing time at the Water Music Festival on the Long Beach Peninsula!

Our show at the magical Leadbetter Farms Lighthouse was a rousing success, complete with fire-breathing dragons! We were also pleased to visit Ilwaco High School for two student assemblies as part of TTT's continuing educational outreach. We were delighted to meet so many intelligent, talented, engaged students, who were obviously inspired by their incredible teacher!

 

Order or download our first CD, Song Nouveau, here

 Guest Artist News

We are pleased to announce that composer Thomas Pasatieri has adapted his song cycle 'Windsong' from soprano to mezzo-soprano just for TangleTown trio! He has also written a brand new piece for viola and piano for TTT, which will be premiered in 2013.

 

Samuel Jones has written a new song cycle for TTT! Come hear the World Premiere of 'Four Haiku' in our NIGHT OF THE LIVING COMPOSERS concert.

 

Bern Herbolsheimer has adapted several of his marvelous folksong settings for our trio. They were featured in our Northwest Focus Live appearance, and one was chosen for the 'Best of Northwest Focus Live' retrospective show. To read more about Bern, visit: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bern_Herbolsheimer

 

 

*Zombies are also welcome